Four bands play at Brass in the Park concert

Families are invited to attend the annual Brass in the Park concert organised by Bakewell Rotary Club.

This year, spectators will be entertained by Bakewell Silver Band, Tideswell Brass Band, Cressbrook Brass Band and Youlgreave Silver Band.

Organised by Bakewell Rotary Club, the concert takes place at the town’s Recreation Ground on June 28 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm. Families are invited to bring a picnic.

The concert is free but there will be a collection for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.