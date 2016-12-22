Thursday, December 22
Tom Hingley (former Inspiral Carpets lead singer). 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Alex Spacie’s open mic jam night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Savannah Jazz Band. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, December 23
Rock, Stock & Gavel play in aid of Chesterfield Royal Macmillan Cancer Care Centre. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Access Soul Area. The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Mark IV. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bad Penny. The Springvale Tavern, Sheffield.
Saturday, December 24
Lindsay Dracass at Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
After Hours play Hasland WM Club.
Gary Johnson plays at Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Waking Vegas (classic rock). The Poet and Castle, Codnor.
Scott Carr. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Take The Seven. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
The Biz. Brimington Social Club.
MAXL. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Karen Starr. Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
Time Warp. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Retro Bros. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.
Lavida. Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.
Near As Glam It. The Milestone, Crystal Peaks.
Monday, December 26
Ruth Roubelle and Rupert Stone. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Downbeats. Brimington Social Club.
Brad Pepper at Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover
Denise Johnson entertains Old Whittington Miners Social Club.
Lisa Monroe. Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Near As Glam It. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Robbie H. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.
Karaoke. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Tuesday, December 27
Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Charles Hibberd and friends. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Wednesday, December 28
Lee Lambert at Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
After Hours play Shirebrook WM Club. The Rattlers. The Flowerpot, Derby.
That Sixties Band. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Cabaret. Butchers Arms, Brimington.