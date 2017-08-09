Thursday, August 10
Dead! Rock/pop band. The Venue, Derby
Southbound. The Golden Eagle, Derby.
Ed and Lee. Last Post, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.
Friday, August 11
Free Company. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Kick ‘n’ Rush. Comedy skiffle band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Magic Car. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Seven Day Weekend. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
East Woodstock Festival. MFN, Shipley Gate, Heanor.
Fuzzy Felt World. Gilbert’s, Buxton.
Airborne. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Saturday, August 12
Rate Hot Chilli Peppers. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Sneaky Feelin. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
The Crashers. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Escape Plan. The Grouse, Chesterfield.
Natalie B. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Amy Thomas. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
Vyndictive. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
John Fitzpatrick. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Zee Zee Tops. Tribute to ZZ Top. The Loft, Matlock.
The Nutty Boys. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
The Black Hands. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sunny Steel Band. Uppertown Social Centre, near Ashover.
Bad Penny. The New Inn, New Tupton.
Tequila. Brimington Social Centre.
Gareth Barkley Smith. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Strange Days. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Fuzzy Felt World. The Crossings, Furness Vale, Buxton.
East Woodstock Festival. MFN, Shipley Gate, Heanor.
Patrick. Last Post, Derby.
John Fitzpatrick. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
Sunday, August 13
East Woodstock Festival. MFN, Shipley Gate, Heanor.
Alec Spacie’s open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Red Butler. Clowne Community Centre.
The Realisttics. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Mike Johns. Brimington Social Centre.
Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Jam session. Last Post, Derby.
Monday, August 14
Lucy Bradley. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Tuesday, August 15
Harris Nixon’s legendary jam night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Wednesday, August 16
The Carnival hosts open mic jam night. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Live acoustic night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
