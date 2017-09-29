Hannah James and Grace Petrie team up for tour

Two of British folk music’s most powerful artists are coming together for a concert in Chesterfield as part

BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner Hannah James (Lady Maisery, Songs of Separation, Jigdoll, Kerfuffle) has been beguiling audiences for more than 15 years with her breathtaking solo performance style.

Marrying flawless accordion playing and beautiful vocal stylings with inventive foot percussion and clog dancing, Hannah is regarded as one of the most innovative and entertaining performers on the UK folk scene.

Grace Petrie (The Anti-Capitalist Roadshow, BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show) is internationally renowned as one of Britain’s most respected contemporary political

songwriters, engaging audiences across Britain and Canada with thought-provoking lyrics and an impassioned vocal delivery.

From opposite ends of the ocean-wide spectrum of folk, two of its brightest voices will explore their own interpretations of what it means for us today, from the deepest roots of tradition to the sharpest views on the times we live in.

Hannah and Grace will be performing at the Labour Club, Saltergate, Chesterfield, on October 11.

To book, call 01623 812739 or visit www.wegottickets.com/event/413242