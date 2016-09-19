Irish folk legend to perform at City Hall

Top Irish musician Christy Moore will perform in Sheffield.
The guitar-playing singer/songwriter visits the City Hall on October 9.
Christy was hailed as Ireland’s greatest living musician in RTÉ’s 2007 People of the Year Awards.
His song Lisdoonvarna was included in The Penguin Book of Irish Poetry in 2010, underlining his influence as a leading figure in contemporary culture. In 2011 he joined Coldplay on stage at the Oxegen Festival, closing their headlining set with Moore’s Ride On.
Tickets for Christy’s show cost £32.45. Contact 01142 789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk