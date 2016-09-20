Jason Donovan stars in tour of award-winning Broadway musical

Superstar Jason Donovan plays a legendary record producer and ‘father of rock ‘n’ roll’ in a Tony award winning Broadway musical.

He stars as Sam Phillips in Million Dollar Quartet which tours to Sheffield Lyceum from September 27 to October 1.

The show, which enjoyed a smash-hit run in London’s West End, revolves around the record producer bringing together Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley to create a red-hot rock ‘n’ roll band. Million Dollar Quartet features a thrilling score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Hound Dog, I Walk The Line and Great Balls of Fire,