Jimmy Carr tops new comedy festival

Buxton’s new comedy festival launches this weekend, headed by television comedian Jimmy Carr.

Jimmy will be airing his best material at the town’s Opera House on Sunday, September 2.

I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here runner-up Joel Dommett brings his energetic solo to town on Saturday.

On Friday there’s a fusion of comedy and music from favourite flat cap wearers, The Lancashire

Hotpots entertaining the audience with their unique take on British culture and popular songs such as Chippy

Teas and Shopmobility.

The following afternoon in the Pavilion Arts Centre and there’s a double-bill of Tanyalee Davis and Damian Kingsley. Damian is both funny and kind, performing 120 gigs as part of his “penniless comedy tour” from Land’s End to Edinburgh – raising £21K for Shelter! Tanyalee

Davis, known as the Ferrari of comedy due to her 3ft 6ins″ stature and racy material will deliver her

hilarious show Actual Size.

The kids don’t have to miss out on the laughs either, as there is a special club just for them. Comedy Club 4 kids has stand-up and sketches aimed at children over six on Saturday.

On Sunday multi award-winning physical comedy duo The Kagools will treat viewers to spontaneous buffoonery and of course the line-up wouldn’t be complete without the Buxton Buzz Comedy club on the Friday night.

Other festival events include comedy films: Mon Oncle, The Ladykillers and Funny Bones and a clowning workshop (Sunday, September 2).

The festival opens on Thursday, August 31, with The Man with the Twisted Hip as part of the farcical 1930s comedy drama The Game’s A Foot, Try the Fish – packed with non-stop belly laughs for all.

To find out more visit Buxton Opera House website www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk and search for Comedy Festival. Tickets range from £7-£30.50.