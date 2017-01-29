John Hegley shares his comic poetry at Dales venue

Comedy’s poet laureate John Hegley will be performing in Darley Dale.

John sings and performs seriously funny poems on everything from love, family, France, art and the sea to dogs, dads, gods, taxidermy, spectacles and potatoes.

Catch him at The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale, on Saturday, February 4.

John will perform alongside Lou Ashley and daughter, Alice Ashley who perform powerfully delicate songs.

The event is the first in a quarterly series at the venue entitled The Muse with Mark Gwynne Jones.

This follows the continued success of The Muse at the Barley Mow, Bonsall, where for the past year, local poets and writers have been celebrating all that’s lyrical.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Tickets cost £12 and can be bought at The Whitworth Centre or call 01629 733678.