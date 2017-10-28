King of comedy’s live show in Derby

Award-winning funny guy Alasdair Beckett-King tops a night of laughter in Derby.

The Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year has featured on BBC radio as both a comedian and a sketch writer.

You can see him performing live at The Blessington Carriage, Chapel Street, Derby, on November 6.

Also appearing will be Cam Spence who offers an interesting take on life, Lindsey Santoro recounting tales of her misadventures in life and Matt Smith with his wonderful stories.

Completing the line-up is ex-criminal lawyer Anthony Ayton with his inimitable tales and Ryan Dalton relating his angelically aggressive and sometimes naughty stories.

The show starts at 8.15pm. To book tickets, call 01332 365988