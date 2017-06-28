L.O.V.E. The Little Mix Experience

Join The Little Mix Experience for a jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor’s finest exports.

With breathaking dance moves, replica costumes, fine vocals and bursting with personality, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end.

Performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Saturday, July 8, The Little Mix Experience will share hits such as DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more.

The show is staged by Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney. Julie said: “The Little Mix Experience faithfully recreates Little Mix’s greatest hits, emulating the style, sound and dance moves in a concert environment that is suitable for all ages.”

Their show in Chesterfield starts at 6pm. Tickets £15.50. Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk