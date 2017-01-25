Last chance to enjoy this nostalgia fest in Derby

There is still time for you to head along to Derby Museum and Art Gallery and check out an entertaining exhibition looking at the history of kids TV.

The Story of Children’s Television from 1946 to Today runs until January 29.

Admission is on a Give What You Think basis and the museum is based on The Strand in Derby city centre.

From the earliest days of Muffin the Mule, generations of children have fallen in love with the characters and stories brought to life on the small screen.

The exhibition traces the fascinating history of children’s television, bringing together seven decades of iconic objects, memorabilia, merchandise, clips and images.

Packed full of interactives for big kids and small, the exhibition also showcases original props and characters, from Mummy Woodentop to The Wombles, Morph, Gordon the Gopher, Rastamouse and the singing veggies from Mr Bloom’s Nursery.

The Story of Children’s Television is the story of all of our childhoods, and how television helped to shape the way we view the world around us. Join us for a wander down memory lane, to a celebration of children’s television, past and present.

Don’t miss out on this feast of nostalgia.