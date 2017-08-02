Learn to fish day for families

Have your say

How about taking up a new hobby that all the family can enjoy?

A learn to fish day will be held at Press Manor fishing lakes, Birkin Lane, Ashover, on Sunday, August 6, from 10am to 4pm.

The event will offer coarse fishing lessons for children.

There will be have a go coarse, trout and carp fishing sessions on the lakes and trade stands.

Expert demonstrations in fly-fshing, fly-tying, coarse fishing and trout cooking will be part of the programme.

The event is open to anglers and non-anglers and is run by

Protecting Club Fishing Water & Wildlife.

For more details, visit www.pcfww.co.uk, call 07950 15 60 60 or email: contact@pcfww