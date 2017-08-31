Liam Gallagher announces Nottingham date on new UK tour

Liam Gallagher will play Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena in December on his first solo UK tour.

After playing sets full of emerging classics and old favourites at the Reading and Leeds Festivals, Liam will hit the road again later this year and comes to Nottingham on December 10.

The tour follows the release, on October 6, of his debut solo album As You Were.

Tour tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 8 priced at £40.88 and are available on 0843 3733000, online at http://bit.ly/2x8fNoC or in person at the Nottingham Arena box office.