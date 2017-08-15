Lol Goodman Band to give Clowne the blues

Have your say

The Lol Goodman Band is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

In various different guises, formats and line-ups, The Lol Goodman Band has existed for nearly 20 years.

The band has the kind of sound and feel first formed in the towns and cities of the USA and adopted by the great British bands of the late 60’s and early 70’s.

Their latest Clowne appearance is at the Community Centre on Sunday, August 20.

Details are at http://www.clownebluesclub.co.uk/