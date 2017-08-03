Matlock Bath Pirate Mutiny expands its horizons

Ahoy me hearties! The UK’s most inland and youngest pirate festival is back and bigger than last year. Matlock Bath Pirate Mutiny has expanded its horizons beyond The Fishpond pub to take in the town’s Derwent Gardens and businesses. Visitors to the event on August 5 and 6 can expect a huge pirate ship, parrots, craft stalls, temporary tattoos, henna and facepainting in Derwent Gardens from 10am to 4pm.

Live music will be pumping out at various venues including the terrace of The Fishpond from 1pm onwards. The Fishpond is hosting BBC Radio 2 presenter Mark Radcliffe and his pirate band Galleon Blast on Saturday evening.

Victoria Arran, co-organiser of the festival, said: “The aim of the Matlock Bath Pirate Mutiny is to create an annual community event, which will attract tourists and locals into Matlock Bath and its attractions”

Wayne Truman who set up the festival adds “We’re really pleased with the support from local businesses and stallholders this year and we hope that this will go from strength to strength in the coming years . . . I certainly know a pirate or two who’s got his satchel packed and ready!”

For more details, visit www.thefishpondmatlockbath.co.uk