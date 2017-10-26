Search

Midge Ure, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers and hit show Hairspray all live in Derbyshire this week

Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton stars in Flashdance in Chesterfield
Strictly Come Dancing's Joanne Clifton stars in Flashdance in Chesterfield

Not to mention, Strictly’s Joanne Clifton in Flashdance, Adele tribute Katie Markham, folk legends Foster & Allen and 80’s stars The Icicle Works also all coming up soon.

Here’s our guide to the best of what’s happening