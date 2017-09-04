A touch of brass as new Music At Duffield season starts

The first concert in the new Music at Duffield Season takes place at The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield on Saturday, September 23.

It is called Travelling By Tuba and will feature music by Brahms, Handel, Mozart, Bizet, Gershwin and many more.

The concert is to be held in the main hall at the school, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Enjoy a fascinating voyage through the weird and wonderful world of the tuba. Discover instruments ancient and modern, Alpine Horns, Tibetan Dungs, African Kudus, Roman Cornu, American Sousaphone plus many more…. all will be revealed.

Ticket prices are adult £15, concession £14, student £7.

Individual tickets are available at the door or from John Norreys on 01332 841503) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com