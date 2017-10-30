Addictive gig in store at Belper venue

Addictive pHilosopHy are in action at The Queens Head in Belper on Friday, November 3.

They are an audio federation not afraid to combine their influences and shout about it. The band’s new single Not a Novelty is out now.

Their previous clatteringly boisterous Supernatural Race Fiend was received with open arms in radio land.

Their style ranges from mellow rocksteady to full throttle thrash, but mainly levelling out in the ska/punk area. Think Rancid, Specials, Inner Terrestrials and Crass. They like tea, toast and toilet humour. Oh, and saving the world in eight easy steps…you know, the usual.

Addictive pHilosopHy are:

GeZ: Vocals and Lead Guitar/Alina: Vocals and Rhythm Guitar; Anna: Trumpet and Backing Vocals / Caz: Laptronics / Ed: Sound Engineer

For more on the band, see www.addictivephilosophy.biz