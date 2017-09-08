Award winner return to Wirksworth Festival

With poems, stories and songs of the big bang, a blade of grass, absent friends, one particular lamppost, and a girl called Amaryllis, Mark Gwynne Jones and the Psychicbread return to the Wirksworth Festival later this month.

With an all-new show, the winners of four festival fringe awards and favourites of BBC Radio 3’s Late Junction, their performance is by turns dramatic, funny, and sometimes startlingly sensitive.

Billed as Spoken Word, this underplays the complexity of Mark’s unique genre.

His stories are imaginatively enhanced by an evocative soundtrack created by the music, percussion, and vocals of Psychicbread and the effect is spellbinding.

Psychicbread play Wirksworth Town Hall on Friday, September 15, at 7.30pm. For tickets, call 01629 824393.

Photo credit: Phil Richards