Award-winning version of classic opera comes to Derby Theatre

La Boheme is to be performed at Derby Theatre on Friday, July 7.
This new, English, Olivier Award-winning version by Robin Norton Hale of Puccini’s opera is a favourite with critics and audiences.
Aspiring novelist Rodolfo discovers a harsher reality when he falls for immigrant cleaner Mimi, while his best friend’s tempestuous relationship with his on-off girlfriend Musetta brings humour and fireworks.
Call the box office for more details on 01332 593939.
