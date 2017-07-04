Award-winning version of classic opera comes to Derby Theatre

La Boheme is to be performed at Derby Theatre on Friday, July 7.

This new, English, Olivier Award-winning version by Robin Norton Hale of Puccini’s opera is a favourite with critics and audiences.

Aspiring novelist Rodolfo discovers a harsher reality when he falls for immigrant cleaner Mimi, while his best friend’s tempestuous relationship with his on-off girlfriend Musetta brings humour and fireworks.

Call the box office for more details on 01332 593939.