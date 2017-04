Pop stars Bananarama will be touring in their original line-up this winter.

Siobhan Fahey rejoins Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward for the One Time Only Tour which visits Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 24.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am on Wednesday, April 26. To book, contact 0115 989 5555 or www.trch.co.uk