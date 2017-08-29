Bands galore as fundraising festival returns to Chapel this weekend

Saturday, September 2, sees the fourth annual Chilli, Chips Rock’n’roll festival take place in Chapel-en-le-Frith, in aid of Blythe House hospice and in celebration of the late Chris “AJ” Horton.

This evening of music this year features the following bands:-

Kings Arms - Monroe and Sparkly Grouters

Shoulder Of Mutton - Mae Rogers and Rockin’ Red Rocket

Cobbles - VIPs

Roebuck - Karaoke

For further details or if you’d like to join in, please contact Iain Henderson on 07963 238496.

On the previous night, Friday, September 1m the Sparkly Grouters are live at the Hare & Hounds in New Mills.