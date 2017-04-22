Battle of the Bands - who are the latest entrants?

Our Battle of the Bands competition is hotting up.

Two more contenders from Chesterfield have stepped forward for the chance to win a £500 recording prize.

TRASH describe themselves as from the awesome riffs genre and slacker-glitter-indie-pop rejects.

Warning Tones specialise in a acoustic pop rock.

The latest entrants for our first online band competition will join the following:

The Twisted, an alt rock band based in Bakewell.

Left Hand Drive, a folk-rock-blues outfit from Matlock.

Stand Amongst Giants, a blues-rock band hailing from Chesterfield.

Those Who Knew, a rock band composed of musicians from Ilkeston and Alfreton;

Vanity Box from Hucknall who play indie rock;

Burn Down The District, a hardcore metal band from Chesterfield;

The Fine Art Society who play indie rock and are from Derby.

And W.O.R.M. who play punk and are from Chesterfield.

The winner will receive a day’s recording and a day’s mixing in The Foundry studio in Chesterfield.

The studio prides itself on capturing the live feel of bands with modern recording techniques and vintage analogue equipment.

Its boss Paul Hopkinson has 25 years’ experience in running recording studios. His credits include Ordinary Boys, award-winning folk musicians Ashley Hutchings and John Tams as well as recording bands from all over England.

An accomplished musician, Paul played guitar in Lisa Hall which was signed to Warner Bros and recorded an album in Los Angeles.

As a member of The Actors, Paul recorded with the legendary producer Tony Visconti at Good Earth Studios in London.

Winning our Battle of the Bands competition could set you on track for big things - so what are you waiting for?

If your group is based in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire, then you are eligible to enter.

Send us a YouTube link of your band performing before the competitition closes at midday on Tuesday, May 2.

The winner will be decided through an online poll voted on by the public.

We want as many readers as possible to see your band and cast their votes - so please keep your contribution tasteful.

Email your group’s YouTube link, marking Battle of the Bands in the subject box, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

Good luck!