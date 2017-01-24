Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra at Sheffield City Hall

The 250-year-old Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra opened and closed this concert with Grieg: his Lyric Suite, played with lightness and vigour, conjuring birdsong and Nordic landscapes, and as an encore, In The Hall of the Mountain King from Peer Gynt.

World renowned cellist Truls Mørk gave a sensitive, understated performance of Elgar’s Cello Concerto, the City Hall’s acoustic not doing justice, perhaps, to the tone of his instrument. A richer sound came through in the last movement.

Walton’s First Symphony had restless energy, a beautiful liquid flute solo in the third movement and built to a spirited climax.