Blues rock at the double in Flowerpot gig

Get ready for an explosive double bill of blues rock at The Flowerpot in Derby on Saturday, July 1.

Performing at the King Street venue will be LaVendore Rogue and Jack Hutchinson’s Boom Boom Brotherhood (pictured).

Nobody knows what LaVendore Rogue means, but what is clear is that LaVendore Rogue is one of the most exciting bands to emerge on the UK roots scene for many years.

The band consists of three ex-Hokie Joint members; JoJo Burgess on vocals, three-time British Blues Award nominee, Hofner Guitars and Rotosound Strings endorsee Joel Fisk and British Blues Award winning drummer Stephen “Cupsey” Cutmore, as well as Rob “Tank” Barry on bass and Warren Lynn on keyboards.

Having recently released their debut album, Light Up With LaVendore Rogue, they have already been causing quite a stir with international sales and airplay. From their initial inception, this brand new quintet of experienced, road-hardened musicians are ready to hit you with their fiery blend of in-your-face, Bourbon-soaked, cross-genre roots and rock ‘n’ roll.

Jack J Hutchinson’s Boom Boom Brotherhood are a classic rock power trio featuring Jim Brazendale on drums and Rick Baxendale on bass.

Formed in London in 2015, the band’s influences include British Blues Explosion bands including Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac, Cream and Led Zeppelin. In addition, Southern Rock bands such as the Black Crowes and Allman Brothers also infuse their sound.

The band’s extensive touring schedule has seen them play to audiences across the UK, with highlights including sets at the Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival, Gravesend’s Red Lion, and London’s famous 100 Club and Troubadour venues.

Their track Loving Man reached the iTunes Blues Top 20 and has been played on Paul Jones’s Radio 2 blues show. The band have been recording their debut album at Universal Studios. It was released in March.

Doors open at 8pm. Admission is £12. Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk