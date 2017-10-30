Bob Dylan’s hits and career inspire tribute show

A new multimedia show celebrating the life and music of rock legend and Nobel-prize winner Bob Dylan is rolling into town.

The Bob Dylan Story, which visits Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on November 3, recreates all the classic hits, from The Times They Are A-Changin’,

Blowin’ In The Wind and Mr Tambourine Man through to Like A Rolling Stone, Subterranean Homesick Blues and Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, while telling some of the tales behind them.

Supported by a backing band, the show takes its audience back to the Sixties and the era of Vietnam, anti-war and civil rights protests. The evening will highlight Dylan’s journey from revered protest singer to provocative rock ‘n’ roll star to virtual recluse and back again, all in

the space of a few short years.

Bill Lennon, who plays the main man in the show, said: “We wanted to give Dylan’s many fans the opportunity to hear the songs as they remember them, all in one sitting.

“Although many of Dylan’s songs were hits for other artists, from Hendrix’s All Along The Watchtower right up to Adele’s Make You Feel My Love, we remain true to the original versions.

“We are confident the show will have people digging out their old vinyl to sustain the nostalgia just that little bit longer,” added Bill, whose other credits include James Taylor in You’ve Got A Friend and Keith Richards in The Counterfeit Stones.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £25.50 and £23.50 (concessions). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk