Bold As Brass concerts continue in area this weekend

There will be two concerts for you to choose from on Sunday, August 6, in Erewash Borough Council’s ongoing series of free Bold As Brass performances.

You can see Rolls-Royce Band perform at The Green in Breaston, from 2.30pm, or head to the bandstand at West Park in Long Eaton to see Bakewell Silver Band from 2pm.

All the events are free. Seating is limited for the outdoor concerts in West Park so concert-goers are advised to take along their own chairs or blankets.