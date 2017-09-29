Britain’s Got Talent winner in Mad About The Musicals

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall and musical theatre’s Michael Courtney will take showgoers on a whistlestop tour from the heart of London’s theatreland to the glitz of Broadway.

The critically acclaimed Mad About The Musicals is visitng Chesterfield for one night only on Saturday, October 7, when it plays at the Pomegranate Theatre.

Joining Michael and Jai are well seasoned musicals theatre singers Rosanne Priest and Kerry Whiteside, supported by the Mad About The Musicals West End band.

With a host of your favourite numbers from the pen of Rodgers & Hammerstein, Kander & Ebb, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Boublil & Schonberg, the talented cast of Mad About The Musicals will evoke the true spirit of the stage, with brilliant vocals and top notch musicians.

From Les Miserables to to Evita, sit back and enjoy two hours of unforgettable London and New York favourites, brought to you by a cast direct from the West End.

In 2016 the show received a host of five-star reviews and nightly standing ovations.

Jai McDowall rose to fame when he won the fifth series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011. He was signed to Syco Music, a subdivision of record label giant, Sony Music. His debut album Believe and its lead single With or Without You were released on the same day in December 2011.

Jai has since performed on the live final of China’s Got Talent, oerformed for royalty at the Queen’s Jubilee and has headlined his own Scottish tour as well as dates across the UK.

His latest single I Begin Again is available for worldwide download on iTunes & Amazon.

Michael Courtney is best known and loved for his spine tingling musical theatre vocals, having toured extensively throughout Great Britain in numerous musicals over the past 25 years.

He has produced and directed the UK tours of the critically acclaimed Mad About The Musicals, Waterloo, Shakin’ All Over, Its D’Lovely, A Night Of Musicals, Love Changes Everything, more than 35 UK pantomimes and was nominated as the UK producer of the year by Encore Magazine.

Tickets for Mad About The Musicals at the Pomegranate Theatre cost £26 and £24 (concessions). To book, call 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk