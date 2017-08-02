Bumper line-up confirmed for Derby Folk Festival

The 11th Derby Folk Festival takes place from October 6-8 and is jointly produced by Derby City Council’s Derby LIVE and Derbyshire-based PR Promotions.

This year Derby LIVE is proud to welcome a wide variety of performers, including the multi-award-winning Friday headline act, Oysterband, who will be appearing as part of their 40th Celebration Special. They will perform in the City Marquee, on the Market Place at 9.30pm on October 6 as part of a concert starting at 7pm, also featuring The Hut People and Martin Simpson.

Oysterband still play with that spirit of the punk ceilidh band that roared through people’s lives all those years ago. But the growing depth and sensitivity of their songwriting, coupled with the strength of John Jones’s voice and their remarkable musicianship, have lifted their music into a richer, more acoustic era.

Their occasional collaboration with folk diva June Tabor has produced two cult-classic award-winning albums, Freedom & Rain and Ragged Kingdom. The latter and their hugely influential album Holy Bandits were voted nos. 4 and 5 among the Ten Best Albums of the last 30 years by the public in a poll by fRoots Magazine in 2016.

This year’s festival line-up is already a who’s who from the broad spectrum of folk music, with many exciting artists confirmed for a variety of venues in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter.

Show of Hands (pictured) will return, three years after their last amazing appearance in the festival marquee, to headline Saturday evening. Folk rock group, False Lights (pictured) will also perform their vibrant headline set on Sunday evening from 6pm-8.30pm in the City Marquee, closing the festival with folk music you can really jump to.

From 2.45pm-4.15pm, on October 7, Derbyshire’s own Barry Coope and Lester Simpson will be on stage with Jim Boyes as Coope Boyes and Simpson in the City Marquee.

Joined by special guests, they will be giving their ‘Last Ever Performance’ in a show that is sure to invoke both tears and laughter from the audience. Formed in 1993 their first album Funny Old World was named Roots Album of the Year by Q Magazine. Twenty three years later, with a career that has encompassed at least a dozen albums, numerous tours and festival appearances, as well as a Folk Awards nomination, Coope Boyes and Simpson released what will be their final studio album, Coda. Their last ever performance will mark a celebration of their career and will feature material from across their entire repertoire.

Getting the festival started from 7pm on Friday night, with a quirky celebration of our rich musical heritage are The Hut People. This English instrumental duo (Sam Pirt and Gary Hammond) have firmly established themselves as one of the most unique, entertaining and best-loved acts on the UK folk scene today.

Also appearing in the City Marquee on Sunday from 11.30am are multi-instrumentalists Narthen (Barry Coope, Lester Simpson, Jo Freya and Fi Fraser) who will be playing and singing often in four part harmony, a capella and accompanied, demonstrating they are all extremely talented, and well-loved.

From 2pm-4.15pm, introduced by festival patron, John Tams, popular solo folk artist Bob Fox will be performing the songs from War Horse. This will be followed by Leveret, which features three of England’s finest folk musicians in an exciting new collaboration. Andy Cutting, Sam Sweeney and Rob Harbron are each regarded as masters of their instrument and together their performances combine consummate musicianship, compelling delivery and captivating spontaneity.

Derby LIVE are delighted to announce that Derby-born folk singer and songwriter Dave Sudbury, will also be performing during this year’s Festival. Dave is possibly best known for his song The King of Rome (a true story about a racing pigeon, bred in the West End of Derby) which was brought to the attention of an international audience by folk singer June Tabor and her own recording of the song.

Dave will be joining the Village Folk Clubrooms line-up, which already includes award-winning folk and roots musicians, Oka Vanga, and is curated by the team who organise Village Folk concerts in the Lawns Hotel, Chellaston.

Derby Cathedral will be hosting two concerts entitled Folk Reflections by virtuoso ensemble, Sinfonia Viva who will return to bring a different angle to the festival programme. The Orchestra of the East Midlands will be performing on October 6, at 5.45pm-6.45pm and 7.30pm-8.30pm.

One of the longest running folk groups, Travelling People will be performing a wide variety of music from traditional to contemporary on October 7 from 12.30pm-2.30pm at Derby Cathedral. One of the trio, Dave Perkins was Canon Precentor of Derby Cathedral for four years from 2009, so it will be great to see him back there, joined by his musical partners Pete and Richard Stevenson.

Also appearing on Saturday at Derby Cathedral will be Marc Block, a Nottingham-based folk singer and songwriter, who’s just released his new CD, Brisk & Breezy.

Derby Folk Festival will also be featuring new talent, Robyn Wallis Johnson at the Clubrooms on October 7 from 1pm-2.20pm. She will be performing a selection of self-penned songs in her own unique style, more often than not, reflecting on the ups and downs of human existence.

On October 8, fiddle-singers The Rheingans Sisters will perform alongside Bob Fox from 4.15pm-6pm at the Guildhall Theatre.

Rowan and Anna grew up in the Peak District, surrounded by traditional music and were encouraged to pick up the fiddle by their violin-maker father from an early age. Their debut album, Glad Gold Hearts, was released in June 2013 to wide critical acclaim and they have been described as having “vocal harmonies to die for” by fRoots who pronounced their first album as “a subtle gem”.

For the last few years, Friday night in the Guildhall Theatre has been taken over by Adverse Camber from Cromford and one of their great storytelling productions. This year is no exception; the festival will be showcasing Dreaming the Night Field: A Legend of Wales – weaving live music with Welsh and English to create a thrilling, funny, powerful and poetic show. This spellbinding new storytelling and music performance will take place on 6 October from 7.30pm-9.10pm. Tickets are available as a standalone show for £12 from the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk they can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.

Festival tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE Box Office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

Photo credit for False Lights picture: Redwood Photography