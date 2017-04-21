Cabaret Voltaire’s Castleton gig is off

Cabaret Voltaire’s gig at Peak Cavern, Castleton, on April 29, has been cancelled.

This was to have been Cabaret Voltaire’s first gig in more than 20 years.

A statement from Red Lodge Agency on behalf of Richard H Kirk/Cabaret Voltaire said: “It is with great regret that the forthcoming live show is going to have to be cancelled. Technical restrictions with the cave that we were not aware of would mean that the show would just not be good enough.”

The statement added that a full refund will be available at the point of purchase.