Catch the last days of Nutcracker event at Chatsworth

The fairytale magic of the most famous of ballets is sweeping everyone along into an enchanting winter wonderland at Chatsworth this festive season, until Janaury 3.

Christmas at Chatsworth: The Nutcracker sees the house transformed to present the festive tale complete with lavish costumes, beautiful decorations, wonderful stage sets and a few fantastic surprises in store sure to captivate all who visit.

Christmas at Chatsworth will transport everyone to a fairytale world populated by Nutcracker soldiers; elegant ballerinas and dancing snowflakes. All the cast will be on view - from the Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy to the Nutcracker and Clara - to depict the story in a series of stunning tableau scenes throughout the house.

In the tale, a box of performing toys charms the children and adults alike, but it is the Nutcracker doll that enchants Clara the most. As the curtain rises on Christmas Eve, visitors will be able to share in Clara’s adventures as she is swept away by her Nutcracker Prince to a wonderful place where the magic really begins.

Photo by Simon Broadhead