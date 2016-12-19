Catch Wayne and co in Derby Rat Pack performance

Queen’s Hall in Derby will be the setting for what promises to be a memorable evening when the show The Rat Pack at Christmas is performed there on Friday, December 23.

It’s fun all the way as the “Purveyors of Cool” swing into the area again with a sensational show featuring great music and wonderful memories of three incredible performers - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior in a fabulous production that continues to be successful all over the world.

Now in its 15th year, the show goes from strength to strength and is all totally live, both musically and vocally. The Rat Pack Orchestra members are more than just great musicians as they are a show band who also join in the fun, as do The Fabulous Vegas Showgirls, who also add a touch of glamour to the proceedings.

Every song is an absolute classic - Under My Skin, That’s Life, Mr Bojangles, That’s Amore, Mack The Knife - plus many of your festive favourites too.

This will be the last appearance ever of Ilkeston’s Wayne Kennedy as Dean Martin with the only East Midlands tour date being in his home city of Derby. He has a new book just released - King Of The Road - after 15 years of the show and one million customers, so don’t miss it.

The chosen charity is Sight Support Derbyshire.

For tickets to see the three wise men, please call Derby Live on 01332 255800 or book online at www.derbylive.co.uk

To see, hear and get more information about the Rat Pack, visit their website at www.ratpack.biz