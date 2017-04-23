Come and Sing event to be held in Belper

Derwent Singers will be hosting a Come And Sing on Saturday, April 29.

The piece to be featured will be Mozart’s Requiem.

This is an opportunity to spend a day exploring this well-loved work with its plethora of fine choral writing.

There is a unique aura of mystery surrounding this work, the circumstances of its composition, Mozart’s death during the work and its eventual completion by Süssmayer.

As a special point of study, we shall look at other completions of the work by scholars of our own time, in particular Richard Maunder and Duncan Druce.

The event runs from 9.30pm-5pm at the Strutts Centre, Derby Road, Belper.

A brochure and application form for the event can be found at www.derwentsingers.org.uk/index.php/concerts