Comics are in the Spotlight

Spotlight Comedy Club returns to the Winding Wheel in Chesterfield on December 22, for a festive treat of a show.

On the bill at the venue on Holywell Street will be Shazia Mirza, Bobby Mair (pictured), Philip Simon and your regular compere Anthony J Brown.

Shazia Mirza is an award winning British Asian stand up comedian and columnist from Birmingham. She headlines all over the world and has performed solo tours in the US, Sweden, Denmark, France, India, Holland and Germany. Her vast array of TV credits include CBS 60 Minutes, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Paramount’s The World Stands Up and BBC’s Have I Got News For You, Grumpy Guides and This Week and Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

Voted in the Top 10 jokes of the Edinburgh Festival 2014, Bobby Mair has been seen on 8 out of 10 Cats, Russell Howard’s Big News, Virtually Famous, The Hour, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and Seann Walsh’s Late Night Comedy Spectacular.

He is a Canadian wunderkind fresh out of the Just for Laughs’ Festival. Voted Best Newcomer at the Canadian Comedy Awards, he won the national Stand Up And Bite Me competition in 2011 which netted him £10k and his own half hour comedy special on CTV, Canada’s main TV channel.

Philip Simon has a twisted take on the everyday that has seen him become established as a darn fine opening act with a laconic delivery that is a joy to behold.

Compere Anthony J Brown is clad in a sartorially edifying manner, like a dapper and dandy funeral director. He cuts a unique onstage presence with humour blacker than a raven that’s slammed it’s claw in a coffin lid. A Jongleurs/Metro Stand & Deliver Award winner and former BBC New Comedy Award Runner-up, he is a regular contributor to Radio 2’s The Arthur Smith Lecture, and has been seen on Phoenix Nights and The Stand Up Show.

Entry is £15/14/10. Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Call the box office on 01246 345222.