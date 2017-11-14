Countdown to Christmas with Derby Concert Orchestra

Derby Concert Orchestra’s popular and family-friendly Countdown To Christmas concert is to take place on Saturday, December 9, from 7pm.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout, the concert always draws a big audiences of all ages, for its varied selection of popular classics and festive favourites.

This year’s programme will include Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, extracts from Delibes’s Coppelia, Copland’s Hoedown, Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Christmas classics, some audience participation and one or two surprises.

Tickets are £14 (£12 concessions) while under 16s get in free with an adult.

They are available from Foulds Music in Derby, from orchestra members, on the door or from www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk