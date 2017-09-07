Dance stars to appear at Buxton Opera House in Rip It Up

Strictly Come Dancing’s Natalie Lowe is to star alongside Strictly Come Dancing champions Louis Smith and Jay McGuiness in a new theatre show called Rip It Up.

It comes to Buxton Opera House on September 9.

Rip It Up promises to bring the fabulous soundtrack of the 1950s to life in an explosion of song and dance that will see Natalie, Jay and Louis swing, bop, jitterbug, lindy hop, jive and ballroom their way through the greatest songs from the greatest decade of music, from romantic ballads and crooner classics to many of the era’s defining pop and rock ’n’ roll hits.

Brought to you from the producers and director of 2017’s smash tour Remembering Fred, which stars Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec, Rip It Up will also feature Radio 2’s Leo Green and his ‘50s all-star band, along with a cast of dancers hand-picked by Natalie.

Natalie said: “To be able to work with these two incredible Strictly champions and choreograph routines with them to the music from music’s greatest decade is something that we are all very excited to be working on. Together we will dance through some of the most fantastic songs ever created.”

Call the box office for ticket details on 01298 72190.