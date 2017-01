Teen singer Declan McKenna’s new single is his rally against the wider assumption that the younger generation are self-obsessed and glued to their mobile phones.

Entitled The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home, it’s a song about how ultimately the youth want to fight for change through both art and conversation.

Catch Declan perform this song and more at The Leadmill, Sheffield, on January 30.

For further information, visit www.leadmill.co.uk