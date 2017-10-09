Derbyshire musician Phil’s new album is out now

Derbyshire singer/songwriter Phil Matthews has released his third solo album Carnival Of Fools. under the banner of his project the Village.

As with his previous two albums Welcome To The Village and Voodoo Skull Phil has written all the songs and played all the instruments and sung all the words himself.

His music has been played thousands of times worldwide, which has given him the confidence to make this the best album to date, and it has been received with considerable acclaim so far.

The album can be purchased on download through iTunes and all the usual download outlets and on CD from musicbythevillage@gmail.com or from Music In The Green Rutland Square, Buxton Rd, Bakewell DE45 1BZ

You can make your own mind up about the music simply by going to https://soundcloud.com/thevillage-2/sets/carnival-of-fools-complete