Derbyshire pianist returns to home turf for movie-themed concert

Derbyshire-born pianist Daniel Johnson will be performing a special concert at the lecture theatre in Chesterfield Library on Saturday, November 18.

The performance is called Movie Classics and will feature the Warsaw Concerto, music from West Side Story, The Mission and more.

He has entertained and delighted audiences around the globe, regularly performing for the world’s foremost cruise lines, delighting audiences with his virtuosic performance and stunning presentation, recently returning from performing on board the world-famous Queen Mary 2.

Daniel was a regular performer in the local area, performing in popular concert series before going on to study at the Colchester Institute in Essex.

He returned two years ago to Elder Yard Chapel with a highly successful classical recital and as decided to bring Movie Classics to Chesterfield.

He said: “I’m excited to showcase some of my all-time favourite movie music, creating a bit of magic for my audience.”

The concert promises to be the perfect musical treat for a Saturday afternoon.

Taking place in the Lecture Theatre at Chesterfield Library at 11.45am, it will last approximately one hour. All tickets are £4 and will be available on the door. It is advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

More information can be found at his website, www.classicalpianistuk.co.uk