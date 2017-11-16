Derbyshire talent in the spotlight at city centre events

Derby Cathedral Quarter is stepping up its programme of free street entertainment in the run-up to Christmas with a second November serving of the popular CQ Saturdays Knickerbocker Glorious.

Musical acts of all genres will take to the Waterfall stage in the Market Place on Saturday, November 25, between 11am and 3pm.

Then every Saturday throughout December, the Cathedral Quarter will be organising weekly Knickerbocker Glorious entertainment, as well as festive street entertainment around the area.

On Saturday, November, 25 the line-up will include singer Alice Mayhead, who will bring the sounds of decades gone by to the stage.

Ben Waller and George Linford are two local lads who have come together to perform well-known pop songs and a few they have written themselves.

Steve Cresswell is an easy listening acoustic rock/folk guitarist singer-songwriter, playing covers and original material.

Meanwhile We Are The Giant (pictured) are an acoustic duo – Eve Morris and Chris Harding – who are former members of the disbanded folkatronica band Lo-Fi Lung and they have just completed a successful tour.

Finally, Matt Turner is a solo acoustic musician who specialises in 50s and 60s rock, soul and Motown classics, including a handful of modern pop hits.

Derby Cathedral Quarter has published a leaflet showcasing the wide variety of entertainment and events taking place in the area this December.

Highlights include the Cathedral Quarter 3aaa ice rink in the Market Place, free street entertainment organised by the BID and a wide variety of entertainment and activities at key venues in the area.

There is also the chance to win £300 worth of shopping vouchers to spend in two local shops of the winners’ choice in a prize draw.

The leaflets have been distributed through school book bags, via the Derby Telegraph and at art boxes in locations throughout the city. They are also available at businesses in the Cathedral Quarter and via the BID’s Ranger team.

Martin Langsdale chairs the Cathedral Quarter Board and Management Group, which drive forward activities under the area’s Business Improvement District (BID).

Businesses recently voted to continue the BID for a further five years with a new programme starting in March.

He said: “The Cathedral Quarter is the city centre’s premium retail destination and we are still seeing the benefits of being named the best city centre location in the Great British High Street Awards this time last year.

“Visitors want a wider experience and this choice of entertainment and events will be an important factor in people’s decision of where to go - especially at this time of year.

“The Cathedral Quarter has invested heavily in Christmas lights over the BID duration to create a festive atmosphere. As well as a feast of street entertainment, the BID has teamed up with 3aaa, Derby LIVE and Christmas Ice Rinks to ensure the return of the ice rink to the Market Place.

“These initiatives, together with a wide range of entertainment at cultural venues across the area, ensure that there is something for everyone in Derby this Christmas.

“The leaflet brings all this information together in an easy to read format with the added bonus of the prize draw.

“We hope that it will encourage even more people into the Cathedral Quarter in the run up to Christmas and beyond.”

For more information about the Cathedral Quarter and the pre-Christmas entertainment and events, please visit www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk , follow on Twitter @DerbyCQ and like the Facebook page cathedralquarterderby.

Photo credit: Toma Valciukaite