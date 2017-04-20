Derbyshire talent to perform at city centre venue

Enjoy an evening of fine music with Matt McGuinness & the MLC, plus special guests Scribble Victory upstairs at the Bookcafe, The Cornmarket, Derby, on Friday, April 21.

Matt is a Derbyshire-based singer songwriter who performs solo and with a variety of musicians, writing passionate songs about this crazy mixed-up and beautiful place we call the present.

Performing solo and with a group of wonderfully talented musicians, he offers songs with substance and a tune.

Scribble Victory are an dynamic acoustic duo from Derby. Armed with just two voices, an acoustic guitar, bits of a drum kit and a whole heap of enthusiasm, they create a unique, fresh and surprisingly full sound.

For tickets see www.derbylive.co.uk

Tickets are £8 with £2 from each ticket going to MacMillan Cancer Research.