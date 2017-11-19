Elgar’s choral classic to be performed at Sheffield Cathedral

Sheffield Oratorio Chorus will be performing Edward Elgar’s masterwork The Dream of Gerontius in Sheffield Cathedral later this week.

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 25, with Alan Eost conducting the chorus and the Northern Chamber Orchestra. Soloists are Andrew Rees, Margaret McDonald and Ross Ramgobin.

The composer added a quotation from John Ruskin: “This is the best of me” to his score on its completion.

But the process of composition had been far from easy. Elgar had considered setting Cardinal John Newman’s poem describing the journey of a soul through death into eternal life as far back as 1889 (when he received a copy as a wedding present) and probably even earlier.

However when he was commissioned to write an oratorio for the Birmingham Triennial Festival of 1900, he was slow to get started. He was preoccupied with putting the final touches to his ‘Enigma’ Variations and composing the Sea Pictures; then discarded his first intention (music which later developed into The Apostles) and only got started on Gerontius at the beginning of the year.

The first performance was, to put it bluntly, an under-rehearsed shambles, panned by audience and critics. However, a second hearing before an audience of 2,500 at the Niederrhein Festival in the following year was an unequivocal triumph and Dr Richter revived the reputation of the work in Britain to great acclaim in 1903. Ever since then The Dream of Gerontius has been recognised both at home and abroad as a dramatic, complex and absorbing work of immense intensity.

Though an audience of 2,500 may not be expected in the cathedral on November 25, Sheffield Oratorio’s performance is likely to prove a highlight of the winter music season.

It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets at £17 (concessions £14, students and under-16s £5) are available online at www.oratorio.org.uk and on the door.