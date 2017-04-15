Emaline to perform gig at Chesterfield’s Thyme To Eat

Berlin-based singer-songwriter Emaline Delapaix will be performing her first ever Derbyshire concert at the intimate Vegetarian Cafe & Bistro Thyme To Eat in Chesterfield on April 20.

The gig is part of her UK tour, accompanied by electric/lapsteel guitarist Lukas Creswell-Rost.

Emaline writes songs for piano, acoustic guitar and celtic harp influenced by Kate Bush, Tori Amos, Joni Mitchell as well as modern folk music, especially from Scandinavia.

Her lyrics explore the human condition and thought provoking topics such as depression, animal rights, feminism and sexuality as well as love, ​nature​ and adventure out on the open road​.

Tickets for the concert are £15, including a selection of vegetarian tapas or vegan and gluten free curry and can be purchased at http://www.thymetoeatchesterfield.co.uk/gigs.

As Emaline is an animal lover and vegan, five per cent of her CD sales from that evening will go towards a local animal shelter yet to be decided on.

Emaline is an Australian singer, composer and musician who lives in Berlin with her big orange Canadian cat Reece. She spends a lot of time writing intense folk pop for piano, acoustic guitar, celtic harp and sometimes whatever else she has lying about the place.

Some say she sounds a little like Kate Bush or Tori Amos, but she also loves a lot of Scandinavian music, music that invokes the weather like storms and warm sunsets.