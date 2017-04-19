Festival connects with artistic young people

A festival of theatre, new writing and workshops for young people will be hosted in a Derbyshire theatre.

Each year, the National Theatre commissions high profile and up-and-coming writers to create new plays for performance by young companies.

Derby Theatre will welcome 12 talented young companies in the region to perform at the Connections festival from April 24 to 29.

On the last day of the festival, the venue will become a vibrant artistic hub where young people , will take over the

building. On offer will be the chance for young people aged 11 to 25 their peers perform, participate in a wide range of events and exciting workshops led by leading creative professionals including: festival launch and social media, lighting design, singing with West End star Hugh Maynard, armed stage combat, meet the actor, Sean McKenzie and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time physical workshop with award-winning Frantic Assembly.

Also on offer

will be drop-in activities which include pop-up performances, costume design, circus skills, puppet making, plus open mic sessions hosted by BabyPeople,

National Theatre Connections is ideal for young people who have a passion for, and interest in, theatre, arts, writing and performance.

For further information, contact www.derbytheatre.co.uk