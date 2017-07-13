Search

Fibonacci Sequence programme delights audience

The Fibonacci Sequence concert at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre opened with Ervin Schulhoff’s duo for violin and cello played by Daniel Pioro, violin and Benjamin Hughes, cello. This is a lovely, fluid piece with strong gypsy influences. It was played beautifully and very well received.

Kathron Sturrock joined the duo for Tchaikovsky’s piano trio in A major which is dedicated to the memory of Nickolai Rubinstein. Though this work ends with a brief funeral march, the main body of it is glorious and richly varied. It was played with great finesse and the audience loved it