FILM REVIEW: Broadbent is unmissable in The Sense Of An Ending

Based on the Booker Prize winning novel from Julian Barnes, The Sense Of An Ending is a delicate drama about the passage of time and the consequences of youth, writes Natalie Stendall.

Jim Broadbent (Iris, The Iron Lady, Le Week-End) is Tony Webster, a middle-class retiree, fondly named ‘curmudgeon’ by his pregnant daughter (Michelle Dockery) and ex-wife (Harriet Walter). R

eserved and detached, Tony warms up in the company of his fragmented family but he continues to dull his emotions, trimming them to fit the realities of his life.

When the mother of his first love Veronica (Charlotte Rampling) passes away and bequeaths him a diary, Tony is forced to revisit his formative years and open himself up to the acute, optimistic emotions of youth.

It’s an exemplary performance from Broadbent who plumbs the depths of conscience and regret with considerable nuance and dexterity, exploring Tony’s emotional shifts with a sympathetic and charming lightness.

The Sense Of An Ending is gentler and more sedate than Andrew Haigh’s intense and passionate 45 Years which also explored the return of a first love in later life.

Instead, first time features writer Nick Payne deploys Barnes’s philosophical prose in literary voiceover, lending The Sense of An Ending a contemplative mood. Similarly, director Ritesh Batra (The Lunchbox) avoids hitting his audience over the head with Barnes’s ideas, opting for subtly and occasionally ambiguity.

Batra bleeds together the various time periods with overlapping sound, music and visuals as Tony’s extensive flashbacks begin to reveal the egocentric nature of memory. In this light, truth - a concept beautifully explored in Tony’s history class - becomes unknowable.

With its London cafés and private schools, The Sense Of An Ending is decidedly bourgeois but it’s also suffused with the realities of ageing and life’s inevitable disappointments.

Meditative, intricate and mellow, The Sense Of An Ending can be watched on many levels. Each is powered by an astute and unmissable central performance from Jim Broadbent.

4/5