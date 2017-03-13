Folk favourites team up for Buxton visit

Steve Tilston and Jez Lowe, two of the UK acoustic/folk scene’s finest songwriters, have joined forces for a series of concerts filled with songs and music, chat and banter and intimate insights into their approach to their craft.

Head to head, neck and neck (guitar necks, that is!) listen in as they rekindle the spontaneity of their late-night living-room song swaps. The resulting album The Janus Game is a whole album of brand new co-writes.

They will be be playing on Friday, March 17, at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre, from 7.30pm.

First paired together whilst on tour in the USA a few years ago, Steve and Jez realised they could be onto something special.

Some time passed before the two could reunite again, but the spark was lit and plans were afoot. Then in 2015 Tilston & Lowe embarked on their debut UK tour, sharing the stage and swapping songs… familiar songs made new again.

Tickets are £15. Call the box office on 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Photo by Karl Andre