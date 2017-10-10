Folk festival draws big crowds to reach new heights

The 11th Derby Folk Festival has proven to be the most successful yet.

The event, held from October 6-8, reached more people than ever before, with record ticket sales for the event, co-produced by Derby LIVE and Derbyshire-based PR Productions.

Visitors came from across the country including Exeter, Leeds, Chester and Oxford demonstrating the benefits of continuing to make derby a vibrant place to visit.

Highlights included Friday night headliners and multi BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winners Oysterband.

Celebrating 40 years together, the band proved why they are long-standing festival favourites with a set filled with fantastic tracks from throughout their career. The very last performance by Coope Boyes and Simpson was an emotional experience for all, and featured great music and words filled with laughter and tears.

The trio were joined by guests from their record label, No-Masters (including O’Hooley & Tidow, and members of Chumbawamba), and Canadian trio Finest Kind even flew in specially to join them for the performance.

Saturday night headliners Show of Hands (pictured), came to the festival in the middle of their Cathedral Tour, and were on fine form. Powerful songs, and wonderful musicianship from the ever popular trio saw the City Marquee full to capacity.

False Lights made sure that the Derby Folk Festival closed in fantastic fashion, as they gave a full-on folk rock performance, previewing new songs from their forthcoming album.

As ever, the festival closed with the sounds of patron John Tams’s Rolling Home being sung by the festival team and friends as False Lights took their bows.

Over the course of the weekend thousands of were able to enjoy the free fringe events that were hosted across the Cathedral Quarter. One of the more unusual fringe events included Sinfonia Viva performing from the top of Derby Cathedral’s 212ft tower.

The festival had an extensive series of fringe performances spreading the festival feel far and wide across the city centre. The Old Bell hosted more than 20 free fringe performances over the weekend.

Many streets around the city were brought to life by numerous dance acts, at locations including the Market Place, Sadlergate, Cornmarket, St Peter’s Cross and The Spot.

The Derby Folk Festival was supported by several key partners including Cathedral Quarter Derby, St Peters Quarter Derby, Visit Derby and Thornbridge Brewery which helped make the festival such a great event.

Derby LIVE is pleased to announce that the 12th Derby Folk Festival is scheduled to take place between Friday, October 5 and Sunday, October 7, 2018.