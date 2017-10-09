Four of the best in DCO’s next performance

Derby Concert Orchestra kick off their 2017-2018 season with a performance at St Peter’s Church, Littleover, Derby, on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7pm.

The concert will feature four works, conducted by Jonathan Trout and Andrew Hubbard: Mendelssohn’s Hebrides Overture, Judith Weir’s Heroic Strokes of the Bow, Mozart’s Symphony No 31, and Beethoven’s Eighth Symphony.

Tickets are available from Foulds Music Shop, on the door, from orchestra members and at www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk