Four of the best in Derby orchestra’s next performance in Wirksworth

Derby Concert Orchestra will next be in action at St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on Saturday, May 20, from 7.30pm.

Conducted by Jonathan Trout, the concert will feature performances of four works: Wagner’s Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde, Sibelius’s Scene With Cranes, Mahler’s Songs of the Wayfarer (with solo singer Heather Lowe) and Nielsen’s Fifth Symphony.

Tickets are £12 (£10 concessions) while under 16s get in free with an adult.

They are available from Foulds Music in Derby, from orchestra members, on the door or from www.derbyconcertorchestra.co.uk